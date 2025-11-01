Home / India News / Projects worth ₹1.78 trillion to be launched by December: Assam CM

Projects worth ₹1.78 trillion to be launched by December: Assam CM

Asserting that the government has successfully projected a new image of Assam across the country, Sarma said investment commitments at Advantage Assam 2.0 are fructifying

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta
He said that a thermal power project worth Rs 40,000 crore will soon commence in the state | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that projects worth around Rs 1.78 trillion, committed during the investment summit earlier this year, will be launched by December.

With the pouring in of investments and projects, youth will find more employment opportunities within the state, he said.

The chief minister was speaking at a programme here on Friday evening for the laying of foundation stones for three major projects Medanta Super Speciality Hospital by Global Health Limited, Cocoon Mother and Childcare Hospital by RJ Corp Healthcare and the Lemon Tree five-star hotel.

Asserting that the government has successfully projected a new image of Assam across the country, Sarma said investment commitments at Advantage Assam 2.0 are fructifying.

He said that a thermal power project worth Rs 40,000 crore will soon commence in the state.

By December, several projects, including multiple palm storage ventures worth Rs 30,000 crore, will begin, totalling investments of approximately Rs 1.78 trillion, the chief minister added.

On the foundation stone-laying of the three projects, Sarma said, Today marks a significant day in the journey of Assam's industrial development, which will have a far-reaching impact on strengthening the state's healthcare and hospitality infrastructure.

He said that the projects were being set up with an investment of around Rs 800 crore under the MoUs signed during Advantage Assam 2.0 in February.

The Medanta Super-Speciality Hospital will be constructed on 3.5 acres of land, the Cocoon Mother and Childcare Hospital on 1 acre, and the Lemon Tree hotel on 1.75 acres.

The integrated complex comprising hospitals, a hotel, and service apartments at Sarusajai will open a new chapter for medical tourism not only in Assam but across neighbouring states and the entire Southeast Asian region, he said.

The chief minister expressed confidence that Assam's youth will no longer need to leave the state in search of jobs in the coming years.

State Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora also attended the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Seven dead, 2 injured in stampede at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra

Sabarimala temple gold theft case: Former officer arrested by SIT

Bengaluru-Kochi Vande Bharat schedule announced, services to begin soon

No entry to non-Delhi BS-III goods vehicles from today: Key details

Mumbai hostage crisis: Last rites of Rohit Arya performed in Pune

Topics :AssamHimanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story