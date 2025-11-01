Projects worth ₹1.78 trillion to be launched by December: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that projects worth around Rs 1.78 trillion, committed during the investment summit earlier this year, will be launched by December.

With the pouring in of investments and projects, youth will find more employment opportunities within the state, he said.

The chief minister was speaking at a programme here on Friday evening for the laying of foundation stones for three major projects Medanta Super Speciality Hospital by Global Health Limited, Cocoon Mother and Childcare Hospital by RJ Corp Healthcare and the Lemon Tree five-star hotel.

Asserting that the government has successfully projected a new image of Assam across the country, Sarma said investment commitments at Advantage Assam 2.0 are fructifying.

He said that a thermal power project worth Rs 40,000 crore will soon commence in the state. By December, several projects, including multiple palm storage ventures worth Rs 30,000 crore, will begin, totalling investments of approximately Rs 1.78 trillion, the chief minister added. On the foundation stone-laying of the three projects, Sarma said, Today marks a significant day in the journey of Assam's industrial development, which will have a far-reaching impact on strengthening the state's healthcare and hospitality infrastructure. He said that the projects were being set up with an investment of around Rs 800 crore under the MoUs signed during Advantage Assam 2.0 in February.