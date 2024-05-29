The summer heat is breaking all the records in the country, giving rise to several illnesses that can become life-threatening if not treated on time. The heatwave red alerts continue to be issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) across northern India, and the temperatures are yet to subside. The surging temperatures have caused widespread increase in stomach infections, heat exhaustion, joint pain and muscle cramps.

Dehydration is a result of heat exhaustion triggering various health problems. This can be life-threatening as well. The human body desperately tries to cool down when it senses heat which results in increased sweating, and consequently, loss of fluid in the body.

The lack of water in the body at high temperatures can cause diarrhoea, vomiting and even fever.

How quickly can you get dehydrated in extreme heat?

Dr Nasiruddin told the Indian Express that engaging in outdoor activities or construction work in the scorching heat can result in a person getting dehydrated in as little as 30 minutes. Staying indoors doesn't guarantee safety. Hot, humid environments along with certain medications can increase dehydration risk.

The human body is made up of 60 per cent of water that is lost through breathing and sweating.

The heat intensifies the loss without fluid intake or access to cool air that the human body can not compensate for and leads to dehydration.

Who is most at risk?

According to Dr Nasiruddin G, who serves as consultant-Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, children, the elderly and those living in a hot, humid environment can be particularly susceptible to dehydration. The best thing one can do in such circumstances is to keep your body dehydrated even before the strike.

How to keep yourself hydrated?

Here are the simple things to help you combat dehydration:

Dark urine, nausea, and dizziness are some signs of dehydration. Move to ventilated space, rehydrate immediately and seek medical attention if the symptoms persist.

Drink 6 to 8 glasses of water daily and do not wait till you are thirsty.

Monitor the colour of your urine. Clear or light yellow indicates good hydration, while dark yellow or amber signifies dehydration.

Plain water is crucial, but it lacks electrolytes lost through sweat. Consider sports drinks and some simple homemade solutions of sugar and salt.

According to the US National Academy of Sciences, women should consume at least 2.7 litres of water, while men should take 3.7 litres of water every day. In case of sweating, immediately compensate by drinking more fluids.