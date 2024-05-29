Home / India News / Swati Maliwal assault: Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar moves HC against arrest

Swati Maliwal assault: Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar moves HC against arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar has filed a writ petition seeking his release from jail

Bibhav Kumar, Bibhav
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar being taken to Tis Hazari court in connection with Swati Maliwal assault case, in New Delhi, Friday, May 24, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court to challenge his arrest in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal assault case, denouncing it as "illegal."

Kumar has filed a writ petition seeking his release from jail. His legal representatives have additionally urged a departmental inquiry against the Delhi Police officers involved in the matter.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Kumar stands accused of assaulting Maliwal at the Chief Minister's official residence in New Delhi on May 13.

According to Maliwal's allegations, while she awaited a meeting with Kejriwal, Kumar reportedly engaged in verbal abuse, threats, and physical violence, including "brutal assault," by dragging and forcefully banging her head against a centre table.

He was remanded to four days in judicial custody on May 24.

Kumar's recourse to the high court follows the dismissal of his bail plea by a magisterial court in Delhi on Monday (May 26).

The court, in declining bail for Kumar, emphasized that the "allegations raised by the victim have to be taken at face value and cannot be swiped away," and further noted that the "apprehension of [Kumar] influencing the witnesses or tampering with the evidence cannot be ruled out."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police, in its remand report, has said that it was a "serious case," suggesting that the "brutal assault" had the potential to be "fatal." Additionally, the police have alleged that Kumar was non-cooperating with the investigation.

"This is a very serious case where a Member of Parliament, a public figure, has been brutally assaulted, which could have been fatal. Despite specific questions, the accused has not cooperated in the investigation and has been evasive in his replies," police told the court earlier.

Also Read

'Pressure on Swati Maliwal', claims BJP as no complaint filed over assault

'Arvind Kejriwal was at home': Swati Maliwal recounts May 13 ordeal

Court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20 in excise policy case

Swati Maliwal's FIR: 'Bibhav Kumar slapped, kicked in chest, stomach'

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

'World didn't know Mahatma Gandhi till a movie was made about him': PM Modi

Kerala receives moderate rainfall; IMD sounds orange alert in 5 districts

Heatwave in Delhi: LG directs paid break for labourers, water pitchers

NCRTC to plant over 250K trees along RRTS corridor from Ghaziabad to Meerut

SC registry refuses urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal's bail extension plea

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Arvind KejriwalSwati MaliwalAAPDelhi High CourtBS Web Reports

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story