How Rs 777 cr Pragati Maidan tunnel turned 'useless' in less than 2 years

Tunnel was non-operational last monsoon Notably, the entire project was non-operational for the general public last year during the monsoon season due to repeated water accumulation issues. According to the PWD's notice, the project's design and execution were under L&T's control, and no government agency had any role in it.
The latest notice follows after the issues with the project were communicated to the firm seeking urgent and immediate redressal of the problems, but they have remained unaddressed for over two months, the PWD said.
The project's construction was expected to have a design life of 100 years or more.
L&T makes counterclaim against the PWD The company has been asked to respond within 15 days. "Given the documentary records and urgency involved in the redressal process, you are put on notice to respond as to why action should not be instituted against your company within 15 days from the date of receipt of this notice."
L&T fined Rs 500 cr over Pragati Maidan Tunnel, company files counter claim
In response, L&T made a counterclaim of Rs 500 crore against the PWD. "PWD, Delhi, is an esteemed client and we value the long years of association we have enjoyed with them. However, L&T would like to state that a counter-claim of Rs 500 crore has been made by the company against PWD, Delhi," the spokesperson said.
