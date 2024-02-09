Home / India News / How Rs 777 cr Pragati Maidan tunnel turned 'useless' in less than 2 years

How Rs 777 cr Pragati Maidan tunnel turned 'useless' in less than 2 years

Launched by PM Modi in June 2022, the tunnel is an integral part of the Pragati Maidan Redevelopment Project, visioned at the cost of Rs 920 crore, readied eyeing the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi

A view of waterlogged Pragati Maidan Tunnel in New Delhi. (Photo: X/@LtGovDelhi)
Nisha Anand New Delhi

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 2:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

After Delhi's Pragati Maidan Tunnel was deemed "useless" by the authorities, less than two years after its launch, infra major Larsen and Toubro (L&T), which executed the project, is facing the heat from the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD). The project was funded by the Centre.

In a notice dated February 3, the firm has been asked to repair the tunnel and pay a "token amount" of Rs 500 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


According to the PWD's notice, the tunnel has now turned into a "potential threat to the life of passengers" due to poor drainage, cracks in concrete and water seepage issues.

Tunnel was non-operational last monsoon
Notably, the entire project was non-operational for the general public last year during the monsoon season due to repeated water accumulation issues. According to the PWD's notice, the project's design and execution were under L&T's control, and no government agency had any role in it.

The latest notice follows after the issues with the project were communicated to the firm seeking urgent and immediate redressal of the problems, but they have remained unaddressed for over two months, the PWD said.

The project's construction was expected to have a design life of 100 years or more.

L&T makes counterclaim against the PWD
The company has been asked to respond within 15 days. "Given the documentary records and urgency involved in the redressal process, you are put on notice to respond as to why action should not be instituted against your company within 15 days from the date of receipt of this notice."

READ: L&T fined Rs 500 cr over Pragati Maidan Tunnel, company files counter claim

In response, L&T made a counterclaim of Rs 500 crore against the PWD. "PWD, Delhi, is an esteemed client and we value the long years of association we have enjoyed with them. However, L&T would like to state that a counter-claim of Rs 500 crore has been made by the company against PWD, Delhi," the spokesperson said.

What is the Pragati Maidan Tunnel project
Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2022, the 1.3 km-long tunnel is a part of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project, built at an initially estimated cost of over Rs 920 crore. The tunnel's construction cost Rs 777 crore.

The project consists of the main tunnel and five underpasses built eyeing the G20 Summit held in India in September 2023. Aimed at improving the road services, the project was built to reduce the traffic load of Bhairon Marg.

The six-lane tunnel connects Ring Road with India Gate via Purana Qila Road, passing through Pragati Maidan. During its launch, the government deemed the project state-of-the-art, with advanced facilities such as automated drainage. However, the recent PWD survey observed "serious technical and design deficiencies" in the tunnel.

What issues were highlighted in the Pragati Maidan Tunnel
As an interim measure in its February notice, the PWD instructed L&T to initiate repair and rectification work on the locations already identified in the project site.

The department has identified about 12 issues in the project. These include cracks and, drainage problems, and underground seepage, among others.

According to the officials, the tunnel cannot be repaired without a major overhaul. They said the maximum damage was observed in the design of underpass 5, near the Bhairon Marg.

What PM Modi had said on the tunnel's launch
Following the project's launch on June 19, 2022, PM Modi lauded the "marvellous tunnel" for being completed in such a short span of time. The tunnel's construction began in November 2017 and was expected to be completed in 2019 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.


"The tunnel passes beneath seven railway tracks, and the stretch around Pragati Maidan sees heavy traffic, but despite all of that, the engineers completed the project on time," Modi had said after the launch.

He also noted the benefits that were to come due to the integrated corridor. According to him, the corridor was to save "55 lakh litres of fuel as per one estimate, and also help in decongestion of traffic leading to environmental dividend, equivalent to planting 5 lakh trees."

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

L&T fined Rs 500 cr over Pragati Maidan Tunnel, company files counter claim

Australian Open 2024 dates, prize money, top seed players, live streaming

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon

Rescue workers 'close to' breaking through rubble in Silkyara tunnel

US Open 2023 SFs: Djokovic vs Shelton, Medvedev vs Alcaraz live match time

If judges can go to National Judicial Academy, why not lawyers: SC

Uttarakhand mosque, madrasa demolition: Understanding Nazul & Waqf lands

Former PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, M S Swaminathan to get Bharat Ratna

Govt push puts spotlight on cervical cancer, experts hope for turning point

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh may soon retire from public life

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Pragati Maidan revamp casePragati MaidanBS Web ReportsPWD projectLarsen & Tourbo L&T

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story