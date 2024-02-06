Pragati Maidan Tunnel a 'potential threat to the life of passengers': PWD

The six-lane, multi-crore Pragati Maidan Tunnel project is a "potential threat to the life of passengers' due to water seepage, poor drainage and large cracks, the Public Works Department (PWD) has said in a notice, as reported by The Indian Express (IE). The department has also asked construction major L&T, which executed the project, to deposit Rs 500 crore for the flaws.

The 1.3 km-long tunnel was inaugurated in 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was made at a cost of around Rs 777 crore. The main aim of the tunnel was to provide seamless connectivity between Central, Southeast and New Delhi.

However, the project has been facing the problem of water seepage despite several repairs. Last year, during the waterlogging in the capital, the tunnel was closed for over a month. The PWD also said that the flaws in the design of the tunnel cannot be done away without a "major revamp and maintenance/overhaul of the entire project", the IE report added.

Apart from water seepage, the issues include large cracks in concrete at various locations, malfunctioning of drainage, damage and non-uniformity of kerbstones, and missing saucer drains, among other things.

It also said that water seepage is also damaging the paintings and murals on the walls of the tunnel. Notably, during the inauguration, PM Modi took a walk to take stock of the artwork and paintings on the walls of the tunnel.

"I first took a ride in jeep but after travelling for about 5-10 minutes, I stepped out of the vehicle as I could not stop myself from the mesmerizing beauty of the art. I walked for 10-15 minutes and enjoyed the artwork, which depicts the culture, festival and six seasons of India," he had said.

The PWD has ordered the company to initiate the repair work, apart from paying the penalty. It added that the company would bear the repair cost.

"...in case your company fails to undertake remedial measures and the same is undertaken by the employed, then your company would be liable to pay costs of remedial measures along with an additional 20% of the cost incurred (as damages)...," it said, according to IE.