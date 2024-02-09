Uttarakhand mosque, madrasa demolition: Understanding Nazul & Waqf lands

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
What is Nazul land?
Nazul land refers to government-owned land leased out for various purposes, including non-agricultural uses. This land has been escheated to the state government under section 29 of The Hindu Succession Act 1956.
In the state of Punjab, Nazul land had been allocated for public welfare initiatives, such as housing schemes for marginalised communities, including landless families belonging to scheduled castes, in pursuance of land reforms.
Disputes on Nazul land
In an earlier case of the Gafoor Basti in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, residents claimed ownership over disputed railway land, based on historical records dating back to 1907. They asserted that the land was Nazul land. However, a 1959 notification vested the land with the Railways, leading to a legal conflict. The High Court's ruling invalidated transactions stemming from the 1907 document, calling for the eviction of nearly 50,000 people on the railway land. The Supreme Court later halted the eviction and asked the state to find a more practical solution.
What is Waqf land?
While Nazul land belongs to the state, Waqf land constitutes properties permanently dedicated for religious, charitable, or pious purposes, as per Muslim law. These endowments play a vital role in supporting mosques, educational institutions, and welfare initiatives within the Muslim community.
Legislative framework for Waqf land
The Waqf Act of 1995 governs the administration and supervision of Waqf properties in India. Establishing bodies such as the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf Boards, the Act outlines the powers and duties of trustees (mutawallis) and provides for the resolution of disputes through Waqf Tribunals.
