How Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for rise of spiritual tourism in Ayodhya

Ayodhya's spiritual tourism boom
On New Year's Eve, Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of OYO, the country's largest chain of affordable hotels, released data proving Ayodhya's appeal as a travel destination, exceeding even well-known favourites like beaches or hills.
अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं से सुसज्जित पुनर्विकसित अयोध्या धाम जंक्शन का लोकार्पण गर्व से भर देने वाला है। आज जिन नई अमृत भारत और वंदे भारत ट्रेनों की शुरुआत हुई है, उनसे बड़ी संख्या में मेरे परिवारजनों की यात्रा ज्यादा सुगम और सुरक्षित होगी। अमृत भारत ट्रेन में युवाओं के साथ बातचीत ने… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2023
Amrit Bharat trains are a new kind of superfast passenger train that uses push-pull technology to improve both passenger comfort and speed. Meanwhile, the Vande Bharat Express will connect two prominent temples in Uttar Pradesh - Ram Janmabhoomi and Gorakhnath.
The semi-high-speed train will reduce travel time between Lucknow and Gorakhpur to a little over four hours, making Ayodhya just two hours away from both cities.
The Vande Bharat trains, which Prime Minister Modi flagged off on Saturday, will begin service on January 4. Six days a week, the train will run between Ayodhya and Delhi's Anand Vihar station, including stops in Kanpur and Lucknow. Three Vande Bharat trains— the other two being the Gorakhpur-Lucknow and New Delhi-Varanasi trains — will also leave from Uttar Pradesh.
New Ayodhya Airport
At a cost of more than Rs 1,450 crore, the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya is the 6,500 square metre airport terminal equipped to handle roughly 1 million passengers a year.
Airlines intend to provide service to and from major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad in order to accommodate the lakhs of people expected to visit the Ram Temple each day following the sacred event.
The impact of Ram temple on Ayodhya
The construction of the Ram Temple has already helped the economic condition in Ayodhya. The increasing number of tourists visiting the district creates new job opportunities for locals.
A number of new businesses have sprouted near the temple, offering tourists a variety of native handicrafts.
Every business owner, no matter how big or little, will also be able to profit from the increased demand for goods, services, lodging, and transportation.
