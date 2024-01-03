How Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for rise of spiritual tourism in Ayodhya

Large posters bearing a symbolic image of the upcoming Ram Mandir, the design of the new airport, and a message that hails Ayodhya as a city of “Maryada, Dharm and Sanskriti” have been placed across the temple town.

Experts believe that such measures will result in a massive increase in spiritual tourism.

On New Year's Eve, Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of OYO, the country's largest chain of affordable hotels, released data proving Ayodhya's appeal as a travel destination, exceeding even well-known favourites like beaches or hills.

अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं से सुसज्जित पुनर्विकसित अयोध्या धाम जंक्शन का लोकार्पण गर्व से भर देने वाला है। आज जिन नई अमृत भारत और वंदे भारत ट्रेनों की शुरुआत हुई है, उनसे बड़ी संख्या में मेरे परिवारजनों की यात्रा ज्यादा सुगम और सुरक्षित होगी। अमृत भारत ट्रेन में युवाओं के साथ बातचीत ने… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2023



Amrit Bharat trains are a new kind of superfast passenger train that uses push-pull technology to improve both passenger comfort and speed. Meanwhile, the Vande Bharat Express will connect two prominent temples in Uttar Pradesh - Ram Janmabhoomi and Gorakhnath.

The semi-high-speed train will reduce travel time between Lucknow and Gorakhpur to a little over four hours, making Ayodhya just two hours away from both cities.





The Vande Bharat trains, which Prime Minister Modi flagged off on Saturday, will begin service on January 4. Six days a week, the train will run between Ayodhya and Delhi's Anand Vihar station, including stops in Kanpur and Lucknow. Three Vande Bharat trains— the other two being the Gorakhpur-Lucknow and New Delhi-Varanasi trains — will also leave from Uttar Pradesh.