Home / India News / Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat cancelled on Monday due to damage by tree branch

Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat cancelled on Monday due to damage by tree branch

The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express was cancelled on Monday as the rake will undergo urgent repairs for damages caused by tree branches falling on the running train during a storm on the previous day

Press Trust of India Kolkata/Bhubaneswar
Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat cancelled on Monday due to damage by tree branch

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 11:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express was cancelled on Monday as the rake will undergo urgent repairs for damages caused by tree branches falling on the running train during a storm on the previous day, officials said.

The new ICF rake suffered dents on the facia, damage to a pantograph and cracks in the windshield during a thunderstorm near Baitarani Road railway station in Odisha's Jajpur district on Sunday evening.

The South Eastern Railway (SER), in a statement, said, "22895/22896 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will remain cancelled for repairs of damages caused by thunderstorm on May 21 in Cuttack-Bhadrak section of East Coast Railway."

The incident happened around 4.45 pm between Baitarani Road and Manjuri Road stations. The train was stranded for three hours till a relief diesel engine pulled it till Manjuri Road, from where the train ran on its own.

Tree branches got entangled with its pantograph, besides cracking its windshield and denting the facia, an official said.

The incident did not cause any physical injury to any passenger or staff of the train, he said.

The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 18 through the virtual mode from Puri and commenced commercial services on May 20.

As per schedule, the train is to run six days a week between Howrah and Puri, with Thursday being kept for servicing of the rake.

Also Read

PM Modi flags off Odisha's first Vande Bharat, launches railway projects

Delhi-Chennai train stopped at Rajasthan after bomb hoax call, 3 detained

Surekha Yadav becomes first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express train

PM Narendra Modi flags off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Kerala to get its first Vande Bharat Express, BJP starts celebrations

PIL in HC against permission to exchange of Rs 2000 note without id proof

Most-wanted naxal Dinesh Gope arrested after evading capture since 2016

How RBI's withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes is different from demonetisation

Pacific nation leaders relish Indian delicacies, millets at PM Modi's lunch

Heatwave: Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle at 43 degrees C

Topics :KolkataVande bharat

First Published: May 22 2023 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story