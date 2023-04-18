Home / India News / HP Min urges Centre to include 9 state roads under 'Bharatmala Pariyojana'

HP Min urges Centre to include 9 state roads under 'Bharatmala Pariyojana'

He said this would not only promote tourism but also strengthen road connectivity in the state

Shimla
HP Min urges Centre to include 9 state roads under 'Bharatmala Pariyojana'

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 9:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday urged the Centre to include nine roads spanning 1,254 kilometres under the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana', officials said.

Bharatmala Pariyojana is a new umbrella programme for the highways sector that focuses on optimising efficiency of freight and passenger movement across the country by bridging critical infrastructure gaps through effective interventions like development of economic corridors, national corridor efficiency improvement and border connectivity roads, among other things.

Singh met Alka Upadhyay, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Delhi and submitted a list of the nine roads, including a 90 km stretch of NH-303 from Jawalamukhi to Jassur and 260 km road from Dhalli in Shimla to Tattapani to Ner Chowk and Dadour, which would provide alternate connectivity from Shimla to Mandi and Kullu, the officials said.

The Public Works Department (PWD) minister said this would not only promote tourism but also strengthen road connectivity in the state. He also discussed the condition and progress of various other roads in the state.

Earlier, Singh met Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh.

Topics :Himachal PradeshGaya road rage

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 9:17 AM IST

Also Read

Pilot targets Gehlot again, renews demand for probe into 'BJP corruption'

Has Ajay Maken clinched any deal with BJP: AAP hits back at Congress leader

TMC leader Mukul Roy 'untraceable' since Monday evening, claims son

Nandini vs Amul battle in Karnataka: Gujarat CM says no need for boycott

Latest LIVE: SC to hear objections on legalising same-sex marriage today

Latest LIVE: SC to hear objections on legalising same-sex marriage today

Nandini vs Amul battle in Karnataka: Gujarat CM says no need for boycott

TMC leader Mukul Roy 'untraceable' since Monday evening, claims son

Has Ajay Maken clinched any deal with BJP: AAP hits back at Congress leader

Pilot targets Gehlot again, renews demand for probe into 'BJP corruption'

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story