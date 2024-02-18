Home / India News / HP records 6% increase in tourist arrivals in 2023 despite disruptions

In one instance, 75,000 stranded tourists had to be evacuated from the state on July 9 and 10 after roads were blocked in the hill state, according to government data

But tourist inflow completely stopped during the monsoon due to heavy rainfall, flash floods and landslides, and disruption caused by these, an official said | Photo: X @SukhuSukhvinder
Press Trust of India Shimla (HP)

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 2:23 PM IST
Tourist arrivals in Himachal Pradesh increased from 1.51 crore in 2022 to 1.60 crore last year, despite the disruptions caused by heavy rainfall, floods and landslides in mid-2023.

In the first half of 2023, more than one crore tourists -- 99,78,504 domestic and 28,239 foreign -- had visited the state till June.

But tourist inflow completely stopped during the monsoon due to heavy rainfall, flash floods and landslides, and disruption caused by these, an official said.

Himachal Pradesh suffered losses to the tune of Rs 9,905.77 crore due to the July and August rains, and more than 200 people were killed in rain-related incidents and accidents. Several people were also displaced.

In one instance, 75,000 stranded tourists had to be evacuated from the state on July 9 and 10 after roads were blocked in the hill state, according to government data.

Following the monsoon mayhem, relief and restoration works were undertake on war-footing. The large flow of tourist during the Kullu International Dussehra marked the beginning of the revival of the tourism industry, officials told the PTI.

Data from the tourism department showed that 1.60 crore tourists, including 62,806 foreigners, visited the state during 2023 as compared to 1.51 crore tourists, including 29,333 foreigners, in 2022.

While the overall increase was six per cent, it was 53 per cent foreign tourists, it showed.

The officials said that a boost in infrastructure and addition of tourists spots has aided the recovery.

President of the Manali Hoteliers Association, Mukesh Thakur, said Atal tunnel (Rohtang), the new gateway to Lahaul and Spiti, has emerged as a tourist hotspot. Tourists are visiting the area in large numbers, the president of the Manali Hoteliers Association, Mukesh Thakur.

Besides the prominent tourists spots like Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Dharamsala, Shimla and Kullu-Manali, there is also a perennial flow of visitors to "shakti peeths" in Kangra, Bilaspur, Una, Sirmaur and Mandi.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukkhu has said that the state's target is to have five crore tourists annually and for this infrastructure in being made.

During his budget speech on Saturday, he had announced plans to develop Chandratal, Kaza and Tandi in Lahaul-Spiti and Rackchham and Nako '?Chango'? Khab in Kinnaur as tourist destinations.

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

