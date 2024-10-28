Hyderabad Police bans protests, gatherings to maintain public order

The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police imposed an order prohibiting public gatherings, dharnas and protests across the city for one month beginning from Sunday, October 27, in bid to maintain public order.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand has issued the order under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 (earlier known as Section 144).

This order prohibits the gathering of five or more persons, processions, rallies, public meetings and any display of symbols or messages that could incite a public disturbance.

The notification issued by the Telangana police department stated that several organisations and parties are trying to create disturbances affecting public peace and order in Hyderabad city by resorting to dharna and protests.

"Reliable information has been placed before me that several organizations, and parties are trying to create disturbances affecting public peace and order in Hyderabad City, by resorting to dharnas and protests," the order read.

"With a view to maintain public order. peace and tranquillity in Hyderabad City, I, CV Anand, IPS., Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City in the exercise of the powers vested in me under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 (earlier under section 144 CrPC) do hereby prohibit every kind of gathering of five or more persons, processions, dharnas, rallies or public meetings and prohibit any individual, groups of individuals from making any speeches, gestures or displaying pictures, any symbols, placards, flags and any type of messages of electronic form etc., which is likely to cause disturbance to the public peace and order in the limits of Hyderabad and Secunderabad," it added.

The police order further mentioned that peaceful dhamas and protests would allowed only at Indira Park Dharna Chowk, and any dharna or protest anywhere else in Hyderabad and Secunderabad is not permitted.

"The public is hereby informed that any person violating the above orders, especially around the Secretariat and other sensitive places shall be liable for prosecution under appropriate penal provisions," added the order.