Delhi rail division implements crowd control measures after Mumbai stampede

The Northern Railways and the Delhi Rail Division on Sunday announced the implementation of special crowd management and control measures at New Delhi and Anand Vihar railway stations till November 7 in view of the upcoming festive season.

This comes hours after at least 10 people were injured in a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station that took place when hundreds were trying to board a Gorakhpur-bound train to head to their native places for the upcoming festivals of Diwali and Chhath puja.

"In anticipation of high passenger volumes during the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals, the Delhi Division of Northern Railway has implemented special crowd management and control measures at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) and Anand Vihar... (till) 07.11.2024," a release issued by the Northern Railways said.

"A designated holding area has been set up in NDLS (Ajmeri Gate side) and Anand Vihar railway station circulating area, equipped with additional ticket counters, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines, Enquiry Counters, 'May I Help You' desk, catering services, drinking water, and mobile toilets to enhance passenger convenience," it said.

The Delhi Rail Division has temporarily closed direct entry from the Delhi metro skywalk to the foot overbridge during this rush period.

Besides, some trains such as Bihar Sampark Kranti (12566), Sampoorna Kranti (12394), Vaishali Express (12554) and Purshottam Express (12802) have been temporarily reassigned to specific platforms for better crowd control.

The sale of platform tickets has also been suspended during the festive season to decongest the stations.

The Northern Railways urged passengers to arrive at least an hour before their train's scheduled departure to avoid last-minute congestion and ensure a smooth boarding process.

"Follow the signage at the Ajmeri Gate side circulating area. Assistance is available at the 'May I Help You' counters or from railway staff stationed throughout the area to help facilitate a comfortable journey," the release said.

"We request passengers to adhere to these temporary measures and thank them for their cooperation," it said.