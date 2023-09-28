Home / India News / I&B ministry introduces crucial amendments to cable TV network rules

I&B ministry introduces crucial amendments to cable TV network rules

According to the press release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, MSOs are now required to apply for registration or the renewal of registration online

ANI
MSO registrations will now be granted or renewed for a more extended period, specifically for ten years. This alteration provides greater stability and predictability for cable operators, enhancing the sector's appeal for potential foreign investment

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 1:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has initiated a series of crucial amendments to the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994, aimed at streamlining the Multi-System Operator (MSO) registration process and promoting infrastructure sharing with broadband service providers to expand internet access across the nation.

According to the press release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, MSOs are now required to apply for registration or the renewal of registration online, utilizing the Broadcast Seva Portal of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. This move towards digital processes aligns with the government's commitment to facilitating business operations and reducing bureaucratic hurdles.

MSO registrations will now be granted or renewed for a more extended period, specifically for ten years. This alteration provides greater stability and predictability for cable operators, enhancing the sector's appeal for potential foreign investments.

A processing fee of Rs One lakh has been established for the renewal of registration, streamlining financial transactions and ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements.

MSOs are required to apply for the renewal of their registration within a defined window, which spans from seven to two months before the current registration expires. This provision aims to prevent service interruptions and maintain continuity.

These regulatory changes signify a shift from the previous rules, where only fresh MSO registrations were considered, and there was no specification regarding the validity period of MSO registrations, read the press release.

The new framework is expected to foster a more business-friendly environment, enticing foreign investments and encouraging growth in the cable television sector.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has emphasized that MSOs with registrations set to expire within the next seven months must submit their renewal applications online through the Broadcast Seva Portal, read the release.

For any required assistance, cable operators can utilize the helpline number available on the portal or reach out via email at sodas-moiab@gov.in.

Furthermore, an additional provision has been introduced to allow cable operators to share their infrastructure with broadband service providers.

This move is expected to yield two primary benefits: first, it will contribute to enhanced internet penetration, especially in remote and underserved areas, and second, it will promote the efficient utilization of existing resources, reducing the need for duplicate infrastructure for broadband services, read the release.

These amendments signify a positive step towards modernizing and optimizing the cable television and broadband sectors in India. They align with the government's broader objectives of fostering a digital-first economy and expanding internet connectivity to even the remotest corners of the country.

Also Read

Pakistan among world's worst performers in internet access: Report

Trai recommends IB ministry to grant infra status to telcos, broadcasters

EC to issue air time vouchers online for campaign through broadcasters

Taxmen to conduct special drive to weed out fake GST registrations

CBIC to implement geotagging for verification of new GST registrations

India retains 40th rank in Global Innovation Index 2023, Switzerland tops

Fire incident: MCD orders survey of PGs in all wards of Civil Lines Zone

BJP workers stage protest, demand fair trial into Kanpur road rage case

Over 100 cracker markets to come up across Bengal ahead of festive season

'Ganja' lists among contraband frequently smuggled into prisons: Parl panel

Topics :i&b ministrybroadcastersInternet access

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

Google, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at Asiad

Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mount

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story