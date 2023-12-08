Home / India News / I myself am servant of law: CJI on reforming SC's Collegium system

I myself am servant of law: CJI on reforming SC's Collegium system

He said though CJI has brought many reforms, the reforms relating to Collegium and senior designation were much needed to take the judiciary to new heights

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

As a lawyer on Friday asked the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to think of reforming the Supreme Court's Collegium system and system of designating advocates as seniors, CJI said he is a "servant of the law and the Constitution" and has to follow the position laid down by the law.

"As a lawyer, you have the freedom to pursue your heart's desire. But as a judge, I am a servant of the law and the Constitution. I have to follow the position laid down by law," CJI told the counsel.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CJI's comment came after advocate Mathews J Nedumpara told the CJI that he must think of reforming the Collegium system and senior designation process and few people have hijacked the system.

He said though CJI has brought many reforms, the reforms relating to Collegium and senior designation were much needed to take the judiciary to new heights.

Nedumpara has also filed separate pleas against the existing judges' selection mechanism and the senior designation system of advocates.

His plea also sought the abolition of the Collegium system of judicial appointments to the Supreme Court and the High Courts.

Also Read

As a judge, I am servant of law and Constitution: CJI D Y Chandrachud

Institutional collaboration precursor to solution finding: CJI Chandrachud

Rise in number of women judges nation-wide trend: CJI Chandrachud

Greatest challenge is to eliminate barriers to accessing justice: CJI

Barriers to accessing justice biggest challenge before judiciary: CJI

Aditya-L1 captures full-disk images of Sun in near ultraviolet wavelengths

Govt re-invites application for Trai Chairman post vacant since Oct 1

Govt allocates 1,972 MW additional power to J-K to meet electricity demand

Clear definition of climate finance crucial for trust: India at COP28

Nine newborns die in West Bengal's Murshidabad Medical College in 24 hours

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :D Y ChandrachudCJISC Collegium

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story