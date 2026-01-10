I-PAC raids: Kolkata Police begin probe against 'unidentified' ED officials

Kolkata Police on Saturday started the process of identifying Enforcement Directorate officials allegedly involved in the theft of documents from the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain and the consultancy firm's office here, after an FIR was filed, a senior officer said.

Police are also trying to identify the central agency personnel present at both locations during the operation, he said.

On Saturday morning, officers from Shakespeare Sarani Police Station visited Jain's residence and collected CCTV footage and DVR recordings, he said.

"Statements of household staff and security personnel were also recorded. Once identification is complete, notices will be issued to the accused," the officer said.

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Friday lodged two police complaints against the ED in connection with the agency's raids at the office of I-PAC and the residence of Prateek Jain. Based on the complaints, the Kolkata and Bidhannagar Police filed FIRs and initiated an investigation. Banerjee lodged her complaints against unknown ED officials and CRPF personnel at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station, and against unknown ED sleuths at the Electronic Complex PS under the Bidhannagar Police, in connection with the agency's raids at Jain's Loudon Street residence and his Salt Lake office, respectively, on Thursday. Cases at the Shakespeare Sarani police station were lodged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to criminal intimidation, theft and criminal trespass, as well as under Section 66 of the IT Act, which deals with computer-related offences, criminalising dishonest or fraudulent acts like unauthorised access or data damage, the police officer said.

Besides, police also lodged a suo motu case at the same police station against the agency late on Thursday evening. Talking more about the case, the officer said that the central agency personnel had conducted a search at Jain's Loudon Street apartment on Thursday morning around 6:15 am, but Kolkata Police were informed only five hours later via email. "Upon receiving news of the search, police officers, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), went to the residence to speak with the ED officials. They were obstructed by ED and CRPF personnel present there, at times raised batons towards officers," the officer alleged.

The investigation was initiated after the TMC chairperson's allegations regarding the theft of Trinamool Congress election-related documents. Police have registered cases at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station in Kolkata and the Electronic Complex Police Station in Bidhannagar under relevant sections for theft, and offences like criminal trespass in addition to sections of the IT Act. According to the complaint, unidentified ED and CRPF personnel entered Jain's apartment and the I-PAC office in Salt Lake Sector V, allegedly removing documents and electronic data. "The ED officials did not show identity cards or inform local authorities of the search. When police requested details, including the court-issued search warrant, they were allegedly pushed and blocked from entering," the officer said.