Parental mapping of 70% voters with 2003 SIR list completed in Jharkhand

The parental mapping of 70 per cent voters in Jharkhand with that of the 2003 electoral rolls when the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was last held has been completed, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), K Ravi Kumar, said on Saturday.

Kumar asked the officials to prioritise the mapping of voters in urban areas.

The CEO held a meeting with district election officers (DEO), electoral registration officers (ERO), assistant electoral registration officers (AERO) and deputy election officers on Saturday to assess the pre-revision exercise of the proposed SIR.

He said the parental mapping of 70 per cent of voters of the current voter list with that of the 2003 electoral rolls has been completed.

Kumar asked the officials to organise camps in government offices to train all officers and employees for mapping. He said that voters who came from outside the state should be mapped with the voter list of the previous SIR of their respective states, and their names should be entered in the register. "Complete the digitisation of the ASDD (absent, shifted, death and duplicate) list so that it becomes easier during the intensive revision of the electoral roll," he said and asked the officials to carry out the work keeping in mind the goal that no eligible Indian citizen should be excluded from the voter list.