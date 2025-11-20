Home / India News / I practice Buddhism, but I believe in all religions: CJI B R Gavai

B R Gavai
Gavai is scheduled to retire on November 23, and Friday would be his last working day in Supreme Court.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:06 PM IST
Outgoing Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday said that he practises Buddhism but he is a truly secular person who believes in all the religions.

Speaking at a farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA), Gavai expressed his gratitude, saying that the country's judiciary has given him a lot.

Gavai is scheduled to retire on November 23, and Friday would be his last working day in Supreme Court.

"I practice Buddhism but I do not have much depth in any religious studies. I am truly secular and I believe in Hinduism, Sikhism, Islam, Christianity, everything," Gavai said.

"I have learnt this from my father. He was a secular and erudite follower of Dr Ambedkar. While growing up, when we used to accompany him to political functions and his friends say, 'Come here, the dargah here is famous, or the gurdwara here is famous', we used to go," the CJI recollected.

Gavai said he could reach the current position only because of Dr Ambedkar and the Constitution.

"Otherwise, I don't think any boy studying in a municipal school sitting on the ground could ever dream of this. I have tried to live by the four cornerstones of the Indian Constitution -- Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity," he said.

Gavai said the Supreme Court should not be a CJI-centric court but a court of all the judges.

"The Supreme Court is a very great institution. Unless all the stakeholders, including the judges, the bar, the registry and staff work together, the court cannot function. The Supreme Court Bar Association and SCAORA should always be taken on board where problems of the bar are concerned," he said.

CJI-designate Justice Surya Kant, who was present, said that he has known Gavai for two decades.

He said the outgoing CJI's commitment for justice to the common man was truly commendable.

"I have seen the humane side of Justice Gavai. He is warm, gracious and a great host. I am quite sure that even after his retirement, he will continue to guide the institution. His experience will remain an asset for the institution," Justice Kant said.

SCAORA president Vipin Nair thanked CJI Gavai for taking cognisance of the issue of investigating agencies summoning lawyers as part of their investigation.

Topics :India NewsCJISupreme Court

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

