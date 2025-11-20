Home / India News / 50K children still await justice as juvenile system faces severe staff gaps

50K children still await justice as juvenile system faces severe staff gaps

A new India Justice Report says over 50,000 children in conflict with the law await case outcomes, with half pending before understaffed Juvenile Justice Boards, exposing major systemic gaps

The report concludes that without immediate corrective measures, the system meant to ensure safety, dignity and rehabilitation for children in conflict with the law will remain overburdened
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 7:28 PM IST
More than 50,000 children in conflict with the law across the country are still awaiting the outcome of their cases, and over half of these matters are pending before the Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs) as of October 2023, according to a new India Justice Report.
 
Further, only one in every four JJBs is operating without the legally required full bench, according to the report. JJBs, meant to respond swiftly to children in conflict with the law, are crippled by structural shortages, incomplete staffing and weak monitoring, the report said.
 
What does the nationwide study reveal about pendency and disparities?
 
Based on a nationwide study covering 28 states and two Union Territories, the report finds that while 92 per cent of districts have constituted JJBs, the pendency rate varies widely, from 83 per cent in Odisha to 35 per cent in Karnataka, signalling deep inequities that undermine juvenile justice delivery. For example, in 2023 alone, 40,036 juveniles were apprehended in more than 31,000 cases, most of them aged between 16 and 18.
 
The study further notes that fourteen states have no Place of Safety, the statutory facility required to house children aged 16–18 accused of serious or heinous offences. Child Care Institutions, where children stay during inquiries or after conviction, recorded only 810 inspections out of the 1,992 mandated across 14 states and J&K. Among 171 homes examined across 292 districts, only 40 were dedicated to girls. Fifteen states reported only 28 medical officers working across 128 institutions, and nearly 80 per cent reported having no medical staff or doctors, according to the report.
 
Where are the staffing gaps most acute?
 
Further, about 30 per cent of sanctioned social-worker posts in Special Juvenile Police Units remain vacant, while 30 per cent of JJBs lack the mandatory legal services clinic. Only 142 Legal-cum-Probation Officers were reported in the 292 districts that provided usable information, despite each district requiring at least one, the report noted.
 
Commenting on the findings, former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur said the shortages have a “detrimental effect” on children, noting that poor data and inconsistent reporting undermine the system’s ability to serve the best interests of the child. He emphasised the need for a child-centric national data grid integrating all authorities involved in juvenile justice administration.
 
What does the report recommend to restore juvenile justice delivery?
 
The report concludes that without immediate corrective measures, the system meant to ensure safety, dignity and rehabilitation for children in conflict with the law will remain overburdened, under-resourced and unable to deliver justice in time.
 
Maja Daruwala, chief editor, India Justice Report, said that the specially designed juvenile justice system is pyramidal in structure.
 
“Its optimal functioning relies on information flowing regularly from first responders at individual institutions like police stations and care institutions upwards into overseeing authorities at the district, state and national level,” she said.
 

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

