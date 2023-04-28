'I would wish for death...', says WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh amid row



The video comes amid fresh protests and sit-in launched by Indian wrestlers against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment and mistreatment of athletes. BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh on Thursday said in a video that he would wish to embrace death the day he feels helpless.



Famous Indian wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia are among the leading wrestlers seen protesting against the WFI chief. "Friends, the day I introspect on what I gained or lost, and feel that I no longer have the strength to fight; the day I feel helpless, I would wish death as I won't be living a life like that. Instead of living such a life, I would wish that death takes me in its embrace," Brij Bhushan said in the video.



Commonwealth Games gold medalist Sakshi Malik who is also protesting, criticised Usha and said, "Being a woman athlete, she is not listening to other women athletes. We have followed her since childhood and were inspired by her. Where is the indiscipline here? We are holding a peaceful protest." The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha on Thursday said the wrestlers should have approached the body earlier instead of taking the issue to the streets.



The Delhi Police on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a preliminary inquiry would be required to lodge an FIR against Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Delhi Police on the wrestler's plea seeking an urgent hearing on a petition seeking registration of FIR against the WFI president.



Who is Brij Bhushan Singh? Singh has not been alien to criminal cases. He was one of the staunchest supporters of the Ram Mandir movement in the BJP and was accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. According to his election affidavit from the 2019 polls, he still has four pending cases against him.



Singh has previous criminal records as well. He faces charges of causing voluntary harm to a public servant (section 332 of the Indian Penal Code), attempts to murder (section 307), robbery (section 392) and illegal payments for election (section 171H). Brij Bhushan Singh is the Lok Sabha BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj.

Singh was arrested under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) for allegedly helping associates of gangster Dawood Ibrahim like Subash Thakur, Jayendra Thakur and Paresh Desai. After spending several months in Tihar jail he was later cleared of the charges.

