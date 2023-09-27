Home / India News / IAEA conference: India spells out plans to use N-power to achieve Net Zero

IAEA conference: India spells out plans to use N-power to achieve Net Zero

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 11:42 PM IST
India on Wednesday spelt out plans to generate 22 GW power through nuclear energy to achieve Net Zero emissions for addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

At the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Ajit Kumar Mohanty shared India's ambitious plans to step up nuclear power generation during a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Mohanty is in Vienna to attend the annual IAEA General Conference.

Grossi posted on X, "Greetings to Mohanty on India's ambitious plans to reach 22 GW through nuclear energy for Net Zero."

Addressing the conference, Mohanty said Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has been setting records in extended continuous power plant operations and maintaining excellent safety records.

Some of its units have operated continuously for more than 365 days (a year) on 42 occasions and more than 700 days on five occasions. One remarkable achievement is that unit-3 at Kakrapar in the Gujarat state of India recently commenced commercial operation, the first-of-its-kind 700 MW indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR), he said.

Mohanty said a few days ago, India hosted the G20 Summit where energy security, access, affordability, and transition are essential considerations.

Under India's Presidency, the countries that opt to use civil nuclear energy reaffirmed their role in providing clean energy. These countries will now collaborate in research, innovation, development & deployment of civil nuclear technologies, including advanced and Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), he said.

The discussions at G20 also centred around helping build resilient nuclear supply chains, promote responsible nuclear decommissioning and radioactive waste and spent fuel management, and share knowledge and best practices, he said.

Mohanty also touched upon India's nuclear programme, commitment to peaceful uses of nuclear energy and its long history of partnership with the IAEA, the global nuclear watchdog.

NPCIL currently operates 23 commercial nuclear power reactors with a combined capacity of 7480 MW and plans to increase it to 22480 MW by 2031.

Topics :Climate ChangeNuclearGlobal Warming

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

