Delhi Metro runs two trains to promote 'Travel for LiFE' campaign

Starting Wednesday, Delhi Metro is running two trains with their coaches thematically decorated to promote 'Travel for LiFE' campaign, helmed by the Ministry of Tourism.

The global launch of 'Travel for LiFE', a sectoral programme under 'Mission LiFE' (Lifestyle for Environment), targeted towards the tourism sector took place at an event held at Bharat Mandapam here on September 27 -- World Tourism Day.

The two eight-coach trains -- one each on Blue Line and Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro -- are running on the metro network, a senior official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The livery of the coaches are wrapped with posters that promote 'Travel for LiFE, and thematic posters are also displayed in panels in interior areas of the coaches.

Posters bear taglines such as 'Make a LiFE Changing Journey' and images of various tourist sites of India.

A senior official of the Tourism Ministry said Minister of State for Tourism Ajay Bhatt flagged off one of these two trains at Dwarka Sector-21 station of the Blue Line.

"Hon'ble Minister of State for Tourism Shri @AjaybhattBJP4UK flagged off the Delhi Metro train wrapped with Travel for LiFE pledges, on the occasion of World Tourism Day. #TravelForLiFE is a sustainable initiative under #MissionLiFE for the tourism sector," the ministry posted on 'X', and also shared pictures.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) are partners under this campaign led by India.