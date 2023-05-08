IAF's MiG-21 jet crashes into house in Rajasthan, 3 dead, pilot safe

Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter jet crashed into a house in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh on Monday morning, killing three women, IAF said in a statement.

Police said pilot Rahul Arora (25) saved his life by ejecting in the nick of time with the help of a parachute. He has been sent to Suratgarh with minor injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Bashokour (45), Banto (60) and Leela Devi (55).

"A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed today morning at about 0945 hours. The aircraft had got airborne for a routine operational training sortie from the Air Force Station at Suratgarh. Soon thereafter, the pilot experienced an onboard emergency, following which he attempted to recover the aircraft as per existing procedures.

"Having failed to do so, he initiated an ejection, sustaining minor injuries in the process. The pilot was recovered from about 25 kilometres North East of Suratgarh base.

"The aircraft wreckage fell on a house in Bahlol Nagar in Hanumangarh District, unfortunately leading to the loss of three lives. The IAF regrets the loss of lives and offers its deepest condolences to the bereaved families. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a statement.

The explosion after the MiG-21 crash caused the roof of another house in the neighborhood to collapse. The woman living in this house also suffered injuries.

The relatives of the women killed in the accident were adamant on demanding government jobs and compensation by keeping the bodies.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his grief over the incident.

"Saddened by the crash of the Indian Air Force's MiG-21 aircraft in Suratgarh which killed 3 people. I pray to God to give peace to the souls of the departed and strength to the family members to bear the loss. The relatives of the deceased will be given assistance from Chiranjeevi insurance as per rules," he added.

