Govt introduces IBC Amendment Bill with group, cross-border reforms

The government on Tuesday introduced the much-anticipated Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) Amendment Bill, bringing key reforms including group insolvency, a creditor-led resolution process, and a cross-border insolvency framework. The Bill has been referred to a select committee for further deliberations.

The proposed amendments include changes to Section 7 of the Code, which deals with initiation of insolvency by a financial creditor. It enables mandatory admission of an application for the corporate insolvency resolution process once the default is established, no disciplinary proceedings are pending against the proposed resolution professional, and other procedural requirements are met.

ALSO READ: US consumer prices up moderately in July; data quality concerns rising “The proposed amendments aim to reduce delays, maximise value for all stakeholders, and improve governance of all processes under the Code,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated in the Bill’s statement of objects and reasons.