SEC informs US court of progress in serving legal documents in Adani case

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in a filing before a federal court in New York, said it has sought assistance from India's Ministry of Law and Justice to serve legal documents to billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar in connection with a civil securities case filed last year.
The status update filed on August 11 is the same as the last hearing on June 27.
In the latest update submitted to Magistrate Judge James R Cho of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York (EDNY), the SEC said it is continuing to pursue formal service of the summons and complaint under the provisions of the Hague Service Convention.
The defendants, who are based in India, are yet to be officially served with the summons.
The US SEC has to serve the summons to Adani Group founder and chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar in the alleged $265 million payoffs to win lucrative renewable power supply contracts through proper diplomatic channels, as it has no jurisdiction to summon a foreign national directly.
The Adani group has denied all charges.
SEC said the Indian authorities "have not yet effected service" to its request for serving the summons.
"The SEC intends to continue communicating with the India MoLJ and pursue service of the defendants via the Hague-Service Convention, and will the court apprised of its efforts," the filing said.
No dates for the next hearing were mentioned.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app