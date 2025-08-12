Buy-on-dips a better strategy as Cummins' strong prospects seem priced in

Cummins India (Cummins) reported strong results for the April–June quarter (Q1) of FY26, comfortably beating consensus estimates. Revenue growth was driven by gains in the Powergen and exports segments, along with some increase in Powergen market share. Demand improvement in the Powergen segment may be on the horizon, with prices stabilising.

Consolidated revenues increased 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,910 crore. Domestic sales at Rs 2,340 crore grew 25 per cent Y-o-Y (21 per cent quarter-on-quarter, Q-o-Q), while export sales rose 34 per cent Y-o-Y (9 per cent Q-o-Q) to Rs 520 crore. Exports have been rising continuously since Q4FY24.

Gross margin at 37.0 per cent contracted 80 basis points (bp) Y-o-Y (20 bp Q-o-Q) due to a higher contribution from the project business. However, lower employee costs and other expenses led to an EBITDA margin expansion of 117 bp Y-o-Y (20 bp Q-o-Q) to 21.4 per cent. Absolute EBITDA rose 33 per cent Y-o-Y (20 per cent Q-o-Q) to Rs 620 crore. Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) increased 32 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 560 crore. Cummins also booked an exceptional gain of Rs 44 crore from the sale of 100 per cent stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Cummins Sales & Service Private Limited (CSSPL). Reported standalone PAT was up 40 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 589.27 crore. At the consolidated level, the exceptional gain on account of the stake sale was Rs 12.6 crore, and PAT rose 31 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 604.80 crore.

Powergen revenues grew 31 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY26. The segment is benefiting from broad-based demand revival. Sequentially, Powergen revenues in the below-750 kVa category grew 29 per cent, while revenues in the above-750 kVa category rose 24 per cent Y-o-Y, reflecting market leadership. Data centres accounted for 15–20 per cent of overall Powergen sales. The industrial segment grew 12 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY26, with sub-segments such as railways, mining and compressors contributing to growth, while construction was affected by monsoons. Growth is expected to pick up. Distribution segment revenue grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y (23 per cent Q-o-Q) to Rs 780 crore in Q1FY26, supported by deeper penetration in Powergen and railways. New products such as dual-fuel (DF) kits, power management solutions, AdBlue (diesel exhaust fluid), hydraulic filters and innovations in the railway segment contributed to growth. The CPCB IV+ transition has increased the technological complexity of gensets, favouring branded players with strong technical teams.

Near-term growth is being driven by market penetration and execution, while the ramp-up of new products could add incremental upside. Export revenues surged 34 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY26, with both high-horsepower (HHP) and low-horsepower (LHP) categories performing strongly. Growth was broad-based across geographies, led by Latin America and Europe. Despite geopolitical and trade policy risks, underlying demand in key markets remains healthy. Potential opportunities in the US for engines such as the QSK38 and QSK50 offer further upside. Key risks include weaker-than-expected demand in key segments, higher commodity prices, increased competitive intensity and slower-than-expected export recovery.

Management remains confident. Despite uncertainty over the full impact of global tax and trade policies in the near to mid-term, the company believes it can meet challenges with its diversified product portfolio that meets evolving emission norms, access to the latest technology, a trusted brand, advanced manufacturing capabilities, strong distribution and service networks, and prudent cost management. Management remains cautiously optimistic in the near term and sees a positive long-term outlook. Q1FY26 outperformance was driven by demand from data centres and mission-critical applications, along with robust export growth. Management reiterates its double-digit growth target for FY26 and believes pricing across segments has stabilised, with market leadership expected to translate into further gains.