Home / India News / ICAI elects Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal as Prez, Charanjot Singh Nanda as VP

ICAI elects Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal as Prez, Charanjot Singh Nanda as VP

Both have been elected by the institute's central council for the 2024-25 term, according to a release

ICAI President CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal | Image: x @theicai
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 8:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The chartered accountants' apex body ICAI on Monday said Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal and Charanjot Singh Nanda have been elected as President and Vice President of the institute, respectively.

Both have been elected by the institute's central council for the 2024-25 term, according to a release.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has around 4 lakh members and more than 8.5 lakh students.

Agarwal is the 72nd President of ICAI and served as Vice President in 2023-24.

Among other responsibilities, Nanda has served as the chairman of various ICAI committees, including those on internal audit standards board, and on financial markets & investors protection.

Also Read

ICAI CA Result November 2023: CA Inter, Final result announced today

Here's why cricketer Mayank Agarwal lodged complaint after boarding flight

AI to help chartered accountants deliver high quality audits: ICAI Prez

AI to help chartered accountants deliver high quality audits: ICAI prez

ICAI signs MoU with J-K govt to promote skill development: Officials

Over 159,000 declared as 'foreigners' in Assam so far, says CM Himanta

RBI to issue FAQs on Paytm Payment Bank to address customers' concerns

1.5 times more govt jobs provided in last 10 years than UPA govt: PM Modi

PM Modi's Qatar visit announced as 8 jailed Indian nationals freed by Doha

DGCA issues guidelines to prevent runway incursions, calls for training

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICAIchartered accountantspresident

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story