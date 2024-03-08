ICAI to conduct foundation, intermediate examinations three times a year

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct examinations for foundation and intermediate courses three times in a year.

Till now, the institute has been conducting these examinations twice a year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The intermediate and foundation course examinations will be conducted thrice in a year in the month of January, May/June and September," ICAI said in a release on Friday.

The decision was taken at ICAI's council meeting on March 7.

ICAI has more than 4 lakh members and 8.5 lakh students.