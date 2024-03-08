Indian Army personnel abducted in Manipur, fourth case since conflict

An Indian Army personnel was abducted from his home in Manipur's Thoubal district by anti-social elements on Friday, making this the fourth such incident since the outbreak of an ethnic conflict in the northeast state last year.

The abducted perseonnel has been identified as Konsam Kheda Singh, a resident of Charangpat Mamang Leikai. He served as a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army and was on leave when the incident took place. Some people barged into his home at 9 am and, bundled him in a vehicle and fled, the officials said.

While the reason for his abduction is yet to be known, it is speculated that the kidnapping is a case of extortion as Singh's family has received threats in the past.

Search operation launched Following the incident, a search operation was launched to rescue Singh. All vehicles are being checked on National Highway 102 while the officials are gathering more information about the incident.

Notably, three soldiers were also targeted in the past since the conflict between the Meitei and the Kukis began first on May 3. In September last year, a former Assam Regiment soldier, Serto Thangthang Kom, was kidnapped and killed by unidentified miscreants. In November, four family members of a soldier serving in Jammu and Kashmir were also kidnapped and killed. A fifth member, the soldier's father, was able to escape the kidnapping.

In February, an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) from Manipur Police was attacked in his house in Imphal. The attack had been carried out by Arambai Tenggol (AT), a radical Meitei group.

CM held discussions in Feb The incident had triggered a defiance by the police commandos of Manipur on the morning of the commencement of the state assembly on February 28. As the matter escalated, Chief Minister Biren Singh himself intervened and held discussions with the senior police officials to address their grievances.

More than 200 people have been killed in the months-long conflict that began over a protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

(With PTI inputs)