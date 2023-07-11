Home / India News / Isro conducts 'launch rehearsal' for third moon mission Chandrayaan-3

Isro conducts 'launch rehearsal' for third moon mission Chandrayaan-3

The Indian Space Research Organisation has undertaken a 24-hour "launch rehearsal" simulating the entire launch preparation and process for this week's Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Chandrayaan-3 Lander (Photo: ISRO)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 8:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Space Research Organisation has undertaken a 24-hour "launch rehearsal" simulating the entire launch preparation and process for this week's Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon.

The mission is slated to be launched at 2.35 pm onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from the spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 14.

"The 'Launch Rehearsal' simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded," the national space agency headquartered here said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions, according to ISRO.

Also Read

Isro invites public to see launch of Chandrayaan-3; here's how to do it

ISRO moon mission: Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft integrated with launch vehicle

ISRO set to launch Chandrayaan-3 in mid-July, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Chandrayaan-3, India's third venture to moon, set to be launched on July 13

Launch of Chandrayaan-3 postponed to July 14 at 2:35 pm, says Isro

Preeti Aghalayam to become 1st woman head of IIT, to lead Zanzibar campus

Centre to appoint VCs of 5 pvt deemed-to-be-varsities including TISS

Ministry sanctions new quality control orders on potable water bottle

100k grievances addressed, 50k pending at central public grievance dept

MD, CEO of the Bengaluru-based Aeronics Internet killed by ex-employee

Topics :ISROChandrayaan-3moon

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story