IGL to reduce CNG price to Rs 73.59 per kg in Delhi-NCR from today

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), which operates CNG stations across the Delhi-NCR, has decided to decrease the prices of CNG in the region from Sunday

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 7:47 AM IST
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), which operates CNG stations across the Delhi-NCR, has decided to decrease the prices of CNG in the region from Sunday.

Customers will now have to pay up to Rs 73.59 for a kg of CNG in Delhi, while it will cost around Rs 77.20 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

It will be the costliest in Gurugram, with a kg of CNG priced at Rs 82.62 from Sunday.

Earlier, IGL on December 17, 2022, decided to increase the prices of CNG in the region.

The price of CNG in Delhi raised to Rs 79.56 per kg, while it was around Rs. 82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Earlier in May, it was hiked by two rupees, while on October 8 it became costlier by three rupees.

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 7:05 AM IST

