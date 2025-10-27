IIM Calcutta achieves 100% summer placements; top stipend ₹6 lakh

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta has completed its summer placements for the 62nd batch of its flagship MBA programme, securing 100 per cent placements with 510 offers for 470 students.

The placement week was conducted in a hybrid mode where multiple cross functional roles were offered by 183 recruiters across a variety of sectors, the institute said in a statement.

The average monthly stipend was Rs 1.85 lakh, while the median stood at Rs 2 lakh per month. The highest domestic stipend stood at Rs 4.5 lakh per month, whereas the highest international stipend stood at 6 lakh per month.