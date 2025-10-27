Home / India News / IIM Calcutta achieves 100% summer placements; top stipend ₹6 lakh

IIM Calcutta achieves 100% summer placements; top stipend ₹6 lakh

All 470 MBA students placed across 183 recruiters; average stipend Rs 1.85 lakh per month, with top international offer touching Rs 6 lakh

The institute also said that the cluster-cohort placement process, which included policies such as the “dream offer,” ensured a better student–recruiter fit, making the overall process a win-win for both recruiters and students. | File Image
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta has completed its summer placements for the 62nd batch of its flagship MBA programme, securing 100 per cent placements with 510 offers for 470 students.
 
The placement week was conducted in a hybrid mode where multiple cross functional roles were offered by 183 recruiters across a variety of sectors, the institute said in a statement.
 
The average monthly stipend was Rs 1.85 lakh, while the median stood at Rs 2 lakh per month. The highest domestic stipend stood at Rs 4.5 lakh per month, whereas the highest international stipend stood at 6 lakh per month.
 
The top 5 percentile of the students secured a monthly stipend of 3.4 lakh per month.
 
The institute said that it witnessed participation of firms from all major sectors like consulting, finance, FMCG, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, software and technology, among others.
 
“While the institute saw strong support from its legacy recruiters, several domestic and global firms participated as first-time recruiters. The alumni base and network of the institute continued to provide endurance to the placement process,” it added.
 
The institute also said that the cluster-cohort placement process that involved various policies such as “dream offer” ensured a better student-recruiter fit, making the overall process a win-win for both recruiters and students.

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

