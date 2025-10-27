Chhath Puja 2025: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for October 27-28

Traffic advisory on Chhath Puja 2025: In anticipation of Chhath Puja 2025, which will be celebrated across the city from the afternoon of Monday, October 27, to the morning of Tuesday, October 28, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory.

Authorities have announced that special traffic arrangements and diversions will be in place during the two-day festival to ensure devotees’ safety and smooth movement.

Heavy traffic is expected in East, Central/North, South/South-East, North-West/Outer, and West Delhi, where large gatherings are anticipated at various Chhath ghats for rituals and offerings. Commuters have been advised to plan their routes carefully, especially around major water bodies and ponds across the city.

Delhi Traffic advisory on Chhath Puja 2025: Traffic diversions • Bhajanpura Area: Commercial vehicles won’t be permitted on GT Road towards Yudhishthir Setu from Shastri Park between 5 PM to 7 PM (Oct 27) and 5 AM to 7 AM (Oct 28). • Gandhi Nagar Area: Shantivan Loop and Laxmi Nagar to Kailash Nagar Road will be shut from 5 PM to 6 PM (Oct 27) and 5 AM to 7 AM (Oct 28). Traffic will be diverted through Disused Canal Road. • Khajuri Khas Area: Traffic heading towards Sonia Vihar will be diverted from Nanaksar towards Old Wazirabad Road, while vehicles from Sonia Vihar Border will be rerouted from MCD Toll to Sabhapur Village.

• The advisory clarified that there will be no traffic limitations around New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, and ISBTs. However, travellers are advised to begin early and allow extra travel time to avoid delays caused by congestion near Chhath sites.

• To help ease traffic, people are urged to take public transport, such as the Delhi Metro. • Roadside parking must be avoided as it impedes traffic flow; cars should only be parked in designated lots. • The closest police officers should be notified right away of any unknown object or suspicious individual. To prevent inconvenience, plan your trip. Delhi Traffic advisory on Chhath Puja 2025: For general commuters • The traffic police suggested that locals use the Delhi Traffic Police's official social media accounts to be informed about real-time traffic alerts.