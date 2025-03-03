IIT Baba detained in Jaipur for possession of contraband, calls it 'prasad'

Abhay Singh, widely known as ‘IIT Baba’ after rising to fame during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, was briefly detained in Jaipur after police found him in possession of marijuana (ganja). A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, reported India Today.

Singh, an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, became a well-known figure at the Maha Kumbh for his unique spiritual journey. He has often spoken about his transition from an aerospace engineer to a spiritual seeker, attributing his path to a quest for truth and enlightenment.

How was IIT Baba detained?

Authorities acted on a tip-off about Singh staying in a hotel in the Riddhi Siddhi area and allegedly causing a disturbance. Upon reaching the location, police found a small quantity of marijuana in his possession. Since the amount was within permissible limits, Singh was released after a brief detention, officials confirmed.

Following his release, IIT Baba addressed reporters and maintained that the substance found with him was ‘prasad’.

“Police reached the hotel where I was staying and detained me, saying they had received information that I was creating a ruckus. This was a strange excuse, I thought. Almost every baba at Kumbh consumes ganja as prasad—would they arrest all of them?” he questioned.

Singh further stated during police questioning that he follows Aghori traditions, which include the use of ganja as a customary practice.

Who is IIT Baba Abhay Singh?

Abhay Singh’s transformation from a highly educated IIT-Bombay graduate to an ascetic mystic has captivated many. Formerly an aerospace engineer, he left his career to pursue a life of spiritual exploration, which ultimately led him to the Maha Kumbh 2025.

His journey gained widespread attention after a viral interview showcased his transition from academia to asceticism. Singh has openly shared that a difficult childhood and strained family relationships influenced his decision to seek a different path. He recalled how his interest in photography was often mocked by his family, who labelled him “mad”, making him contemplate leaving home in search of a more fulfilling life.

With over 300,000 followers on Instagram, IIT Baba has built a significant social media presence, drawing curiosity and admiration from those intrigued by his unconventional life story.