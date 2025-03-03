'Workers, not robots': Akhilesh Yadav rejects 90-hour workweek idea

The debate over long workweeks has reignited after corporate leaders suggested extreme working hours for employees. Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has strongly opposed the idea, questioning whether workers are being treated as humans or robots, reported India Today.

"Those who are advising employees to work for 90 hours—are they talking about replacing humans with robots? Humans want to live with their emotions and family," Yadav said, emphasising that true economic progress should uplift everyone, not just a select few.

His remarks follow statements by major industrialists, including Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, who suggested that young Indians should work 70 hours a week to boost national productivity. More recently, L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan escalated the conversation by advocating an even more extreme 90-hour workweek, even suggesting that employees should work on Sundays.

‘Quality matters more than quantity’

Akhilesh Yadav fiercely condemned these proposals, arguing that they disregard employees' well-being and work-life balance. He stressed that productivity isn’t just about logging excessive hours but about working efficiently and wholeheartedly. fiercely condemned these proposals, arguing that they disregard employees' well-being and work-life balance. He stressed that productivity isn’t just about logging excessive hours but about working efficiently and wholeheartedly.

"Quality of work is most important, not quantity. The truth is that the people sitting at the top benefit the most from the hard work of the youth without doing anything themselves. That’s why they give impractical advice like working 90 hours a week," he said.

Economic growth should benefit all

Taking a swipe at the BJP-led government, Yadav questioned whether extended work hours would truly benefit the common people.

"If economic progress only benefits a few, then whether the economy reaches USD 30 trillion or USD 100 trillion, what difference does it make to the common people? True economic justice means prosperity is shared by all, but that is not possible under this government," he stated.

Also Read

The Samajwadi Party leader also highlighted the importance of entertainment in boosting productivity, saying that relaxation and recreation are crucial for maintaining work quality.

"Entertainment refreshes and re-energises people, improving work quality. Those giving such advice probably do not realise this," he added.

A challenge to corporate leaders

Akhilesh Yadav also called out corporate leaders who support extreme work weeks, urging them to reflect on their own experiences.

"Those giving this advice today should place their hand on their heart and honestly say whether they followed such grueling work schedules in their youth. If they truly worked 90 hours a week, why is our economy still struggling at this level?" he asked.