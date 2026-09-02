IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across India, issues yellow alert for Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall across several parts of the country, including the national capital.

Delhi is likely to remain generally cloudy on Wednesday, with light to moderate rain expected at many places. A spell of heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning may occur at isolated locations from early morning to noon. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the national capital, while the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall to remain widespread across India

Rainfall activity is expected to remain widespread across parts of the western Himalayas and northern plains during the week. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive frequent spells of rain, while Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh are also expected to see rainfall.

Several parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive widespread rainfall. Thunderstorms and lightning may accompany the rain in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to receive widespread rainfall, while Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha are expected to see spells of rain. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds may affect parts of the region. Rain is expected to remain widespread over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya, with other northeastern states also receiving frequent showers. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in parts of the region. Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall, while Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Saurashtra and Kutch may see scattered showers.