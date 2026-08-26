IMD forecasts rainfall across India, Delhi-NCR under yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across several states on Wednesday as monsoon activity remains strong over northern, central, eastern, and northeastern India.

A low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to continue influencing rainfall activity over eastern and central India. The weather system, along with prevailing monsoon conditions, is expected to keep several regions wet over the coming days, while the west coast also remains under a prolonged rainfall spell.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall has been forecast over Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Weather across India

In north India, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and East Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall. Parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are expected to receive scattered rainfall, with thunderstorms and lightning likely in parts of the region.

In central India, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive widespread rainfall, with heavy rain expected in parts of the region through the coming days. In east India, widespread rainfall is likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, and Jharkhand. Bihar is also likely to receive heavy showers, while rainfall activity is expected to increase over Odisha in the coming days. The Northeast is also expected to remain wet, with heavy rainfall forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. The Met department has forecast subdued rainfall activity over Peninsular India during the next one week. However, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall, while Gujarat and Maharashtra are expected to see scattered showers.

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