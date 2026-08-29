IMD forecasts widespread rain across India as monsoon remains active

Several parts of India are likely to receive rain on Saturday, as the monsoon remains active across central, eastern, northeastern, western and southern regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi is likely to see partly cloudy skies on Saturday, with no rain forecast. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius-27 degrees Celsius.

In northwest India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over several areas, while Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining regions could see rain through August 30. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also likely to receive widespread rainfall.

In central India, widespread rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha. Eastern India is expected to see widespread rainfall, with heavy rain likely over parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar. Widespread rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and other northeastern states. Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall, while Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra may see isolated to scattered showers. In South India, widespread rain is forecast over coastal Karnataka, while isolated to scattered showers are likely over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also possible over parts of the region.