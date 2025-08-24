Home / India News / IMD issues alert as heavy rainfall expected in eight districts of Odisha

IMD issues alert as heavy rainfall expected in eight districts of Odisha

A yellow warning' (be aware) has been sounded for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Cuttack districts also for Monday

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon
The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Sunday issued an Orange Warning' (be prepared) for Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts for August 25, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 10:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Heavy rainfall is likely to lash several parts of Odisha on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts for eight districts and warning fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea due to rough conditions.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Sunday issued an Orange Warning' (be prepared) for Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts for August 25, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places.

A yellow warning' (be aware) has been sounded for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Cuttack districts also for Monday.

The department also forecast thunderstorms with lightning and winds (3040 kmph) at a few places over Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts.

In its evening bulletin, the weather office said a fresh low pressure area is expected to form over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts during the next 48 hours.

Fishermen have been asked to not venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coasts and over North Bay of Bengal from August 26 to 28, as it is likely to be rough.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Om Birla to lead Indian delegation at Commonwealth conference in Barbados

Union petroleum minister, Rajasthan CM inspect HPCL refinery in Balotra

From shy to living India's space dream: Shubhanshu Shukla's journey

Govt's focus is on creating maximum job opportunities, says PM Modi

Evicted people's names to be removed from local voter rolls: CM Himanta

Topics :Odisha weather forecastIMDRainfallmonsoon rainfall

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story