IMD issues alert as heavy rainfall expected in eight districts of Odisha

Heavy rainfall is likely to lash several parts of Odisha on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts for eight districts and warning fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea due to rough conditions.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Sunday issued an Orange Warning' (be prepared) for Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts for August 25, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places.

A yellow warning' (be aware) has been sounded for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Cuttack districts also for Monday.

The department also forecast thunderstorms with lightning and winds (3040 kmph) at a few places over Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts.