IMD issues alert as heavy rainfall expected in eight districts of Odisha

Heavy rainfall is likely to lash several parts of Odisha on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts for eight districts and warning fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea due to rough conditions.
The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Sunday issued an Orange Warning' (be prepared) for Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts for August 25, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places.
A yellow warning' (be aware) has been sounded for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Cuttack districts also for Monday.
The department also forecast thunderstorms with lightning and winds (3040 kmph) at a few places over Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts.
In its evening bulletin, the weather office said a fresh low pressure area is expected to form over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts during the next 48 hours.
Fishermen have been asked to not venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coasts and over North Bay of Bengal from August 26 to 28, as it is likely to be rough.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app