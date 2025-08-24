Govt's focus is on creating maximum job opportunities, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his government is focused on creating maximum employment opportunities for the youth.

Addressing an event in Ahmedabad via video link, he said India has to become self-reliant in today's world and appealed to youngsters to adopt indigenous products.

Noting that only Operation Sindoor is not patriotism, he appealed to traders to decide to sell only swadeshi items.

"We launched Skill India Mission under which crores of youth are being prepared as skilled manpower in different fields. Today, a large part of the world is stuck in the problem of ageing; they need youth, and India has the capacity to provide youth to the world.

"If the youth are skilled today, there are several employment possibilities for them. They become self-reliant, this gives them the power," Modi said while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of Sardardham Phase II in Ahmedabad after Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a girls' hostel. He hailed the society's support in the progress of their daughters. The Central government has introduced several changes to the education system through the new National Education Policy, with the biggest emphasis on skill, Modi said. The Prime Minister stated that his government is focused on creating maximum employment opportunities for the youth through Start Up India and Mudra Yojana.

"Today, the number of startups in India has reached close to 200K . Startups are being created in tier 2 and 3 cities. We started the Mudra Yojana. Under this, ₹33 trillion have been given to the youth for self-employment. Due to this, lakhs of youth have become self-reliant and are also making others self-reliant," he added. Modi said the world values India's talent along with its labour and understands its importance, which has created new opportunities in various countries. "Our youths are surprising the world in many sectors like healthcare, education, and space," he added. Stressing that India should become self-reliant, the Prime Minister exhorted young people to support the country's effort by using indigenous products.

"India has to become self-reliant in today's world, which means we should use indigenous products. Our enthusiasm for 'Make in India' should increase. The Swadeshi movement will strengthen our future, and you have to lead it. The youth of our society should decide that not a single foreign thing comes to our house," he added. Modi said India's strength lies in Make in India' and self-reliance, which will brighten the future of the coming generations. "Only Operation Sindoor is not patriotism, traders should decide to sell only swadeshi items," he added. Modi said Indian society is awakened and has started supporting the endeavours of its daughters.

"Today, a new awakening has come in society. They are coming forward themselves and making arrangements for the progress of their daughters. The seeds that were sown in Gujarat have today become a movement in the whole country through 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao," the prime minister said. Modi recalled that the school dropout ratio of girls was very high when he became chief minister of Gujarat (in 2001). He said schemes like 'Kanya Kelavani' benefited immensely and encouraged the society to come forward and take the responsibility for educating girls. Modi said female foeticide was another concern, which was addressed by him with the support of society, and by launching a movement to eradicate the social evil.

Gujarat is today slowly succeeding in bridging the huge gap in the number of sons and daughters, he said. Modi stated that historic policies are being worked on to ensure the safety and empowerment of women in the country. "When it comes to Operation Sindoor, we get to hear the voice of our daughters. We hear about their valour. (The number of) Lakhpati Didis in villages reached 20 million against the target of 30 million. 'Drone Didi' has changed the whole outlook towards sisters in villages," Modi added. He said schemes like Bank Sakhi and Insurance Sakhi are helping women's empowerment and giving impetus to the rural economy.