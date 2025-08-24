Om Birla to lead Indian delegation at Commonwealth conference in Barbados

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a delegation of presiding officers from India to the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) in Barbados in October which will have a session on financial transparency in elections.

Birla on Sunday evening chaired a meeting of Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies from across India to brief them about various aspects of the conference.

The 68th CPC is scheduled to be held from October 5-12 at Bridgetown, according to a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The Indian delegation will comprise Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and presiding officers and secretaries of state and Union Territory legislatures from across the country.