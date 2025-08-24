Home / India News / Evicted people's names to be removed from local voter rolls: CM Himanta

Evicted people's names to be removed from local voter rolls: CM Himanta

The chief minister had earlier claimed that the state was witnessing "invasion" from people of "one religion", who are allegedly encroaching on land to alter its demography

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa
"If someone is evicted from a place, their name cannot be on the voter list of that place. Along with eviction, names will be deleted from the voter list," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Margherita
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 9:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the names of people evicted from encroached land will be deleted from the voters' list of the place where they were living illegally.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Margherita in Tinsukia, Sarma claimed the previous generation of the state failed to "save" lower and central Assam, but efforts must be made to "save" upper and northern parts, in an apparent reference to the sizeable population of Bengali-speaking Muslims in those areas.

"If someone is evicted from a place, their name cannot be on the voter list of that place. Along with eviction, names will be deleted from the voter list," he said.

"Their modus operandi is to enter upper and northern Assam now. Our attempt is to ensure that, like lower and central Assam, these parts are not gone. We and our previous generation failed to save lower and central Assam, but we are now trying to save upper and northern Assam," he added.

Sarma had earlier said that till July 15, 1,19,548 bigha (160 sq km) of land was cleared of encroachment after he took over as the chief minister in May 2021, affecting about 50,000 people.

The chief minister had earlier claimed that the state was witnessing "invasion" from people of "one religion", who are allegedly encroaching on land to alter its demography.

Asked if his government was planning any eviction drive in Margherita, Sarma said the process has already started.

"I have held a discussion with the district commissioner and the superintendent of police. The people who have come from outside and have no link here, those people will be evicted. The process has started," he said.

He claimed that "10,000-12,000 unknown people have gradually entered Margherita", located on the eastern-most tip of upper Assam.

On objections in granting land rights in tribal areas of Margherita, Sarma said Moran, Mottock, Ahom, Gorkha, Koch-Rajbongshi and other such communities have been given 'patta' as they have been residing here for long and "they are not our enemy".

He said land rights will be granted to the people of these communities in places where they have been living for a long time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hyderabad rising in Biotech, Pharma, MedTech innovation: Revanth Reddy

EC, BJP in partnership; SIR institutionalised theft of votes: Rahul

Bihar polls: Rahul haunted by fear of another defeat, says Anurag Thakur

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Rajasthan; Jaipur schools shut for two days

Leaders claiming vote theft are consoling themselves over loss: CM Fadnavis

Topics :AssamElectionHimanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story