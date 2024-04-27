IMD issues heatwave alert, predicts record-breaking 2024 temperatures

Hold onto your hats, as India braces for scorching temperatures set to break records in 2024. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ for West Bengal and Odisha until the month-end. An ‘orange alert’ has been raised for sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar, and interior Karnataka.

The IMD predicts ‘heatwave to severe heatwave’ conditions dominating eastern and southern India for the next five days. A rise in maximum temperature of 2-3 degree centigrade over East India is expected in the next 48 hours, followed by heatwaves across Maharashtra and large parts of southern India over the next five days.

The IMD has also forecasted some rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and winds across the western Himalayan region from April 26 to 29. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist over the plains of northwest India from April 26 to 28, extending to adjoining Central India from April 26 to 27.

In a recent announcement, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has confirmed that 2023 clinched the title for ‘the hottest year on record’. The global average near-surface temperature soared to 1.45 degree centigrade above the pre-industrial baseline.

“The global mean near-surface temperature in 2023 was 1.45 ± 0.12 degree centigrade above the pre-industrial 1850–1900 average. 2023 was the warmest year in the 174-year observational record. This broke the record of the previous warmest years, 2016 at 1.29 ± 0.12 degree centigrade above the 1850–1900 average and 2020 at 1.27±0.13 degree centigrade,” the WMO said in March this year.

Both IMD and WMO agree that 2024 is poised to break new records as the warmest year since temperature monitoring efforts began. The IMD has predicted a persistent rise in temperatures by May, leading to severe heatwaves. The frequency of heatwave days is projected to surpass normal levels in the upcoming months, with a focus on North and Central India.