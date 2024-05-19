IMD issues heatwave warning for several districts across Himachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heat wave warning for several districts in Himachal Pradesh for the next 4-5 days.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, the heat wave is likely to continue in isolated pockets in the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kangra, and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh for the next 4 to 5 days.

There is also the possibility of a severe heat wave in the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan (Nalagarh, Baddi, Parwanoo), Sirmaur (Dhaulakuan, Paonta Sahib), and Kangra (Gaggal, Nupur, Indora, Fatehpur, Dehra, Jaswan) and adjoining areas, the IMD said.

The IMD further said that the average maximum temperatures in the state are likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees and to remain appreciably above normal during the period.

The average minimum temperatures for mid-hills, low-hills, or plain areas of the state are likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees and will remain above normal, whereas the minimum temperatures for high-hill areas of the state are likely to decrease by 1 to 2 degrees and will remain normal during this period, it added.

In its advisory, the IMD has warned of high temperatures and an increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to the sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work.

It further raised high health concerns for vulnerable people, including the elderly and infants. The IMD has also advised people to avoid heat exposure in areas that are on orange alert. It is also advised to drink sufficient water,, even if not thirsty to avoid dehydration.

The IMD also suggested wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose, cotton clothes while going out.



According to the IMD data, Una district in Himachal recorded the highest temperature of the season at 44.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Neri in Hamirpur recorded 44.0 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar recorded 40 degrees Celsius, Berthon recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius, Kangra recorded 40.0 degrees Celsius, Mandi - 38.8 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur recorded 36.9 degrees Celsius, Chamba recorded 38.8 degrees Celsius, Bhunter in Kullu recorded 37.2 degrees Celsius, and Dharshala recorded 36.0 degrees Celsius.

The state capital, Shimla, also recorded the highest of the season at 29.5 degrees Celsius. The heat wave was observed in Shimla, Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Dharamshala, Una, Solan, Kangra, Mandi, and Bilaspur.