Notice to Delhi govt on conman Sukesh's plea to be shifted from Mandoli

The Supreme Court has sought response from the Delhi government on a plea filed by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar seeking a direction to authorities to shift him from Mandoli jail to any other prison except those in Punjab and Delhi.

A division bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal issued notice to the AAP government.

"Having regard to the allegations made in the writ petition, let the notice be issued to the respondent, returnable on July 19, 2024," the bench said.

Senior advocate Paramjeet Singh Patwalia, appearing for Chandrasekhar, submitted that the petitioner has been put under surveillance with two cameras in order to pressure him to withdraw his complaints.

The lawyer told the court that Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against former minister Satyendra Jain on Chandrasekhar's complaint.

"Please, send me anywhere in the country, except Punjab and Delhi where the Aam Aadmi Party is not there," Patwalia submitted.

The apex court then issued notice in the matter.

The top court had last year dismissed Chandrasekhar and his wife's plea seeking a direction to authorities to shift them from Mandoli jail to a prison outside Delhi over security concerns, saying the writ petition was "without substance" and there was "no justification to grant indulgence" to the petitioners.

Chandrasekhar had accused Jain, who is incarcerated in connection with a money laundering case, of extorting Rs 10 crore "protection money" from him. He had also claimed to have contributed about Rs 50 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Chandrasekhar was earlier transferred from Tihar jail to Mandoli Jail after he approached the court claiming threat to his life.

The alleged conman and his wife are lodged in jail on charges of alleged money laundering and cheating several people.