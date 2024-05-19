Home / India News / Delhi Police seizes CCTV digital video recorder from Kejriwal's residence

Delhi Police seizes CCTV digital video recorder from Kejriwal's residence

Kejriwal's house
The Delhi Police booked Kumar for molestation and attempted culpable homicide after Maliwal's complaint. (Representative image) (Photo credit: Screengrab from ANI's X account)
New Delhi
Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
A Delhi Police team reached the official residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Sunday in connection with its investigation in the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, sources said.

They said the police team collected electronic devices including CCTV DVR (digital video recorder) to potentially get the footage of the alleged assault on Maliwal on May 13 when Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's close aide, allegedly attacked her at the CM's residence.

Maliwal has alleged that the CCTV footage of the CM's residence was being tampered with.

Kumar was arrested on Saturday and produced in a court which remanded him in five-day police custody. The sources said Kumar is evasive in his replies during his interrogation.

The Delhi Police booked Kumar for molestation and attempted culpable homicide after Maliwal's complaint.

The FIR includes charges under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354(B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station.

First Published: May 19 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

