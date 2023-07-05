IMD issues orange alert in Kerala and yellow alert in Mumbai, Gujarat



The state will experience moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall in the region during the next five days as the off-shore trough at mean sea level has reached Kerala coast from the South Gujarat coast through a mean sea level. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of moderate to heavy rainfall in Kerala for the next three to five days. The department has issued an orange alert in 12 of the 14 districts in the coastal state.

The heavy rain on Tuesday uprooted trees, damaged houses and caused widespread waterlogging problems. In the coming three days, the region could also experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. IMD issued yellow alert in Mumbai



The Konkan, Goa, and Western Ghat regions might have isolated heavy rainfall in the next five days, which is expected to occur on Wednesday and Thursday. IMD regional centre has also issued a 'yellow and orange alert' in Mumbai for three days as heavy rainfall is expected from July 6.

The meteorological department said that heavy to heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places on Thursday and a few places on Friday. The temperature will also remain between 33 to 37 degrees celsius. Karnataka also expecting heavy rainfall

According to IMD, Karnataka is also expecting heavy rainfall in the region, and officials have announced a holiday for schools and colleges in Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal, Moodbidri and Bantwal. Rain intensity may increase in Gujarat

The rain intensifies in south Gujarat and the coastal Saurashtra region and might experience heavy rainfall from July 6. Manorama Mohanty, the director of IMD Ahmedabad MeT centre said while addressing PTI that south Gujarat and coastal Saurashtra may experience heavy rainfall from July 6, and the parts of the state may also receive extremely heavy rainfall.