IMD issues 'red' alert for heavy rains in Maharashtra, Goa, and Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said the monsoon has started shifting downwards and issued a “red” alert for the states of Maharashtra, Goa, and Kerala amid heavy rains and thunderstorms.

In a statement, the IMD said, "Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan and Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during July15-July16; Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on July 15 and Kerala and Mahe on July 15."

Heavy rains in Kerala; schools shut

The weatherman has issued a red alert for several districts in Kerala.

Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod are under “red” alert for Monday, indicating severe weather conditions. Additionally, the IMD issued an “orange” alert for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

Due to heavy rain and thunderstorms, schools and colleges in these districts will be closed on Monday (July 15).

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall and gusty winds up to 40 kmph in isolated areas of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts in the upcoming hours. Additionally, moderate rainfall is expected in isolated places of Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts.

Over the past two days, Kerala has experienced heavy monsoon showers accompanied by strong winds. These weather conditions have led to widespread disruptions, including tree uprooting, minor landslides, significant waterlogging, and partial structural damage to homes

The Pathanamthitta district administration has issued a cautionary notice to residents residing near Moozhiyar Dam, advising increased vigilance as its shutters are likely to be raised.

Additionally, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has alerted the public about possible waterlogging on main roads, reduced vehicle visibility, and potential traffic congestion. Concerns have also been raised by the KSDMA regarding flooding in low-lying areas and riverbanks, along with the risk of tree uprooting, which could impact the power infrastructure.

Rains lash parts of Maharashtra, IMD issues 'red' alert

According to IMD, extreme rainfall is expected to affect isolated regions of Maharashtra on July 15 and 16. The IMD has issued a "yellow" alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Nashik districts, predicting significant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

Additionally, IMD has issued an "orange" alert for Pune and a "red" alert for Ratnagiri district. Heavy rainfall is expected in the Konkan and Goa region and the Ghat areas of Madhya Pradesh over the next 48 hours.

Heavy rainfall in Goa

The Goa education department announced that schools would be closed on Monday due to heavy rainfall in the coastal state, following a "red alert" issued by the IMD for certain areas.

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant said, "The Director of Education has been asked to issue a circular that there will be a holiday on Monday as a red alert has been declared and due to this, all the schools of Goa from pre-primary to the 12th standard will remain closed tomorrow."

Monsoon in India

According to the IMD, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are expected to experience wet spells until July 17. Additionally, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the southern region will likely see heavy rain over the next two days, while Andhra Pradesh can expect showers until July 15.

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan until July 17, Uttar Pradesh until July 15, and Himachal Pradesh on July 16 and 17.

Odisha is expected to receive heavy rainfall until July 17, and Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur are expected to experience wet spells until July 16. Eastern and northeastern states including West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar may also experience rainfall until July 15.

