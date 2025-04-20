IMD issues 'yellow' alert for rain in Delhi today, AQI remains 'moderate'

Cloudy skies, light rain, and strong surface winds over the later half of the week have significantly lowered the temperature in Delhi. However, humidity levels have risen in the national capital. The current weather conditions are being linked to multiple active systems over northern India.

Weather forecast for Delhi today

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and rain for Sunday with a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius. A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms, lightning, and dust storms. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with humidity levels likely to peak at 60 per cent.

Weather forecast for the week

IMD’s forecast for Delhi predicts hot days with maximum temperatures ranging between 38 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius. The sky will remain partly cloudy until April 22, clearing up thereafter. Strong surface winds are expected during the daytime on April 23 and 24. The maximum temperature may touch 40 degrees Celsius on April 26. No heatwave conditions are likely in the national capital until then.

In the Northeast and East, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain is expected over the next five days, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

In southern India, Kerala and Mahe are likely to see similar conditions for the next seven days, with rain, thunder, lightning, and gusty winds. Other areas in the southern peninsula may receive isolated to scattered showers.

Delhi AQI update

Air quality in the capital improved to the 'moderate’ category on Sunday morning after being in the 'poor' category last week. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 150 at 8 am on April 20, compared to 166 at the same time on Saturday.

The AQI across Delhi-NCR improved, with levels falling into the ‘satisfactory’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 165 at 4 pm on April 19. AQI improved in Gurugram and remained at 118, under the 'moderate' category. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 110 and 126, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI improved to 124, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.