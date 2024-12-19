The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast persistent fog across Delhi on Thursday and Friday, attributing the phenomenon to western disturbances originating from the Himalayan region.

According to IMD data, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning.

Delhi cold wave: Orange alert issued for Delhi-NCR

The IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert for fog in the Delhi-NCR region for Thursday and Friday. Early morning visuals from areas such as Ashoka Road, Kushak Road, and Maulana Azad Road on Thursday showed thick fog enveloping the national capital.

Delhi AQI

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘severe’ category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 448 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of the 36 air quality monitoring stations across Delhi, 32 reported AQI levels in the ‘severe plus’ category, with several locations recording values exceeding 480, posing extreme health risks to residents.

Key areas such as Anand Vihar, Bawana, Burari, Dwarka, ITO, Jahangirpuri, and North Campus of Delhi University were among those registering ‘severe plus’ air quality, while the remaining stations reported ‘severe’ levels.

The CPCB categorises AQI levels as follows:

-Good (0-50)

-Satisfactory (51-100)

-Moderate (101-200)

-Poor (201-300)

-Very poor (301-400)

-Severe (above 400)

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the ‘severe plus’ threshold late Wednesday night, reaching 450 at 11 pm. The city’s maximum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 7.6 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average.

Drop in minimum temperatures

The IMD has forecast a significant drop in minimum temperatures across northern India following the movement of the western disturbances. Temperatures in the plains could fall by up to 2 degrees Celsius within 48 hours, while the hills are expected to experience a similar drop within 24 hours, the IMD said.