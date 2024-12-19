Delhi continues to breathe 'severe plus' air; no sign of improvement

The air quality in Delhi has constantly been in the ‘severe’ category with the increased average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 448 at 8 am on Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The situation remained worsened over the past few days, despite improvement to the ‘moderate’ level, with help from strong winds.
The city is currently facing Stage-IV of the Grap, which strictly allows the banning of construction and also prohibits the entry of unnecessary polluting trucks inside the capital. Grap divides air quality into four stages:
Stage I (Poor): AQI 201–300
Stage II (Very poor): AQI 301–400
Stage III (Severe): AQI 401–450
Stage IV (Severe plus): AQI above 450
AQI levels across Delhi
According to the CPCB, the following AQI levels have been recorded at 8 am on Thursday across different locations in Delhi:
ITO> 474
Chandni Chowk> 386
Major Dhyanchand Stadium> 456
Patparganj> 446
Mandir Marg> 441
Lodhi Road> 394
Anand Vihar> 478
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium> 446
Vivek Vihar> 476
Nehru Nagar> 485
Ashok Vihar> 474
North Campus DU> 450
CRRI Mathura Road> 467
Shadipur> 439
Delhi temperature update
The capital city still sees a decline in temperatures, as per the record of SAFAR-India on Thursday morning, which measures 6.2 degree celsius at 5.30 am.
Meanwhile, above normal minimum temperatures are predicted in most parts of the country except the southern peninsular region, says the India Meteorological Department. The met department also predicts that northwest, central, east, and northeast India are likely to have fewer cold wave days during the winter season from December 2024 to February 2025.
For December specifically, minimum temperatures are anticipated to be above normal everywhere except for a few locations in central India.