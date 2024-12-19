Delhi continues to breathe 'severe plus' air; no sign of improvement

The air quality in Delhi has constantly been in the ‘severe’ category with the increased average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 448 at 8 am on Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The situation remained worsened over the past few days, despite improvement to the ‘moderate’ level, with help from strong winds.

The city is currently facing Stage-IV of the Grap, which strictly allows the banning of construction and also prohibits the entry of unnecessary polluting trucks inside the capital. Grap divides air quality into four stages:

Stage I (Poor): AQI 201–300

Stage II (Very poor): AQI 301–400

Stage III (Severe): AQI 401–450

Stage IV (Severe plus): AQI above 450

More From This Section

AQI levels across Delhi

According to the CPCB, the following AQI levels have been recorded at 8 am on Thursday across different locations in Delhi:

ITO> 474

Chandni Chowk> 386

Major Dhyanchand Stadium> 456

Patparganj> 446

Mandir Marg> 441

Lodhi Road> 394

Anand Vihar> 478

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium> 446

Vivek Vihar> 476

Nehru Nagar> 485

Ashok Vihar> 474

North Campus DU> 450

CRRI Mathura Road> 467

Shadipur> 439

Delhi temperature update

The capital city still sees a decline in temperatures, as per the record of SAFAR-India on Thursday morning, which measures 6.2 degree celsius at 5.30 am.

Meanwhile, above normal minimum temperatures are predicted in most parts of the country except the southern peninsular region, says the India Meteorological Department. The met department also predicts that northwest, central, east, and northeast India are likely to have fewer cold wave days during the winter season from December 2024 to February 2025.

For December specifically, minimum temperatures are anticipated to be above normal everywhere except for a few locations in central India.